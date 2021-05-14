陳皮豆豉蝦

材料：

海蝦 半斤

豆豉 1湯匙

陳皮 半塊

乾葱 1粒

蒜頭 3瓣

紅椒 少許

胡椒粉 少許

糖 半茶匙

紹酒2 湯匙

做法：

1. 陳皮浸軟後切碎；蒜頭及乾葱切片；豆豉浸洗一會後瀝乾水，備用。

2. 蝦洗淨去腸後，用廚房紙印乾水分。

3. 燒熱油鑊，把蝦煎至8成熟，盛起備用。

4. 保留少許煎蝦油，燒熱鑊，把蒜片及乾葱片爆香，加入豆豉爆香，接着蝦回鑊。

5. 加入糖及胡椒粉調味，灒紹酒。上碟後撒上陳皮碎即可。

Stir fried shrimp in Fermented Black Bean and Dried Tangerine Peel

Ingredients:

Shrimp 1/2 catty

Fermented Black Bean 1 tbsp

Dried Tangerine Peel 1/2 pc

Shallot 1 pc

Garlic 3 cloves

Chili a little

Ground white pepper a pinch

Sugar 1/2 tsp

Shaoxing Wine 2 tbsp

Methods:

1. Soak the dried tangerine peel until soften and then chop; slice the garlic and shallot; soak the fermented black bean, rinse and drain, set aside.

2. Rinse the shrimp, remove the devein, pat dry the shrimp with kitchen paper.

3. Heat a wok with oil, pan fry the shrimp about medium well, transfer to the plate.

4. Keep some shrimp oil, heat a wok, sauté the garlic and shallot, add the fermented black bean stir fry until fragrant add the shrimp back and stir fry.

5. Season sugar and ground white pepper, pour shaoxing wine. Transfer to the plate, Sprinkle some dried tangerine peel. Serve.

