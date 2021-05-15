莧菜茄子羊肉湯

材料：

莧菜 150克

茄子 1/2條

羊肉片 150克

水 500毫升

薑 3-4片

麻油 適量

料酒 少許

鹽 適量

做法：

1. 莧菜洗淨，切去根部，再切成段；茄子洗淨後切條；薑洗淨去皮切片，備用。

2. 開水煮滾，放入已切除肥膏的羊肉片，汆水去除油及血污，撈起備用。

3. 大火燒熱鑊下麻油，轉中火，加入薑片爆香，然後茄子下鑊略煎，接着加入莧菜同炒，灒料酒。

4. 炒至差不多，加入羊肉片炒勻，先校細一點火才加水，再開大火滾起後煮約十分鐘。最後加適量鹽及麻油調味即可。

Mutton Broth with Chinese Amaranth and Eggplant

Ingredients:

Chinese amaranth 150g

Eggplant 1/2 pc

Mutton 150g, sliced

Water 500ml

Ginger 3-4 slices

Sesame oil some

Chinese cooking wine little

Salt some

Method:

1. Rinse Chinese amaranth, discard the roots, then cut into sections; rinse and cut eggplant into strips; rinse, peel and slice ginger, set aside.

2. Boil a pot of water, toss sliced mutton (fat removed), blanch to remove fat and scum, drain and set aside.

3. Heat wok in high heat, drizzle sesame oil, lower to medium heat, sauté ginger slices until fragrant, briskly stir in eggplant and then Chinese amaranth, drizzle Chinese cooking wine.

4. When the vegetables are almost cooked, stir in mutton slices, lower heat and then add water, turn heat up again and bring to a boil, keep boiling for 10 minutes. Season with salt and sesame oil, serve.

