竹筍雞髀菇炒枸杞

材料：

枸杞菜 50克

雞髀菇 100克

竹筍 140克

料酒 少許

鹽 少許

油 少許

白胡椒粉 少許

做法：

1. 摘出枸杞葉，洗淨；雞髀菇洗淨，斜切片，備用。

2. 竹筍切片，大小跟菇片相若。接着開水煮滾，下少許鹽，竹筍汆水略煮，沖水後備用。

3. 大火燒熱鑊下油，轉中火，下雞髀菇及竹筍同炒，炒至乾身，灒少許酒，下枸杞炒至差不多軟身，再多加少少酒炒勻。

4. 接着下白胡椒粉、鹽調味，即可上碟。

Sautéed Bamboo Shoots and King Oyster Mushrooms with Wolfberry Leaves

Ingredients:

Wolfberry leaves 50g

King oyster mushrooms 100g

Bamboo shoots 140g

Chinese cooking wine little

Salt little

Oil little

White pepper little

Method:

1. Pluck wolfberry leaves from stems, rinse; rinse king oyster mushrooms, slice diagonally, set aside.

2. Cut bamboo shoots into slices, similarly sized as the king oyster mushroom slices. Boil a pot of water, add a little salt, blanch bamboo shoots briefly, rinse and set aside.

3. Heat wok in high heat, drizzle oil, turn to medium heat, sauté king oyster mushrooms and bamboo shoots until dried up, drizzle a little cooking wine, add wolfberry leaves and sauté until the leaves start to soften, add a little more cooking wine, stir well.

4. Season with white pepper and salt, serve.

