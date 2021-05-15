肉鬆薑葱甘草煎餅

材料：

麵粉 55克

甘草粉 9克

水 90毫升

薑 15克

葱 15克

肉鬆 10克

橄欖油 適量

鹽 少許

做法：

1. 葱洗淨，切成粒；薑洗淨，去皮，切薄片，再切成小塊，備用。

2. 燒熱水，加入薑粒及葱粒，汆水後撈起，瀝乾水分，然後倒進大碗裏。

3. 接着加入麵粉及甘草粉，先拌勻，然後加水，拌勻成粉漿，接着再加入肉鬆拌勻。

4. 大火燒熱鑊下油，倒入適量粉漿，轉中火，先煎至底部定形，再翻面。

5. 如此類推，把粉漿煎至兩面金黃酥脆成小煎餅，然後放到廚房紙上吸一吸油，即可上碟。

Liquorice Pancakes with Pork Floss

Ingredients:

Flour 55g

Liquorice powder 9g

Water 90ml

Ginger 15g

Scallion 15g

Pork floss 10g

Olive oil some

Salt little

Method:

1. Rinse and dice scallion; rinse ginger, peel, slice and then dice, set aside.

2. Boil a pot of water, toss ginger and scallion, blanch, drain and transfer to a large bowl.

3. Add flour and liquorice powder into the bowl, mix well, then add water to make the batter, stir in pork floss.

4. Heat wok in high heat, drizzle oil, pour batter in, turn to medium heat, when the pancake is set, flip over.

5. Repeat step 4 to make golden brown, crispy little pancakes with the batter, absorb excess oil with kitchen towel, serve.

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

