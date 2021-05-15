乾貝蟲草花雞肉蒸翠玉瓜

材料：

雞髀肉 半塊

蟲草花 10克

翠玉瓜 1條

乾瑤柱 15克

鹽 少許

做法：

1. 瑤柱洗淨，用少許水浸至軟身並撕碎，保留浸瑤柱水，備用。

2. 蟲草花洗淨，用水浸軟；翠玉瓜洗淨，切去頭尾，橫切成圓片，每片約5毫米厚。

3. 洗淨雞髀肉，去除雞皮，然後切成幼絲，接着下少許鹽調味。

4. 先把蟲草花瀝乾水放入碟，排上翠玉瓜，接着鋪上雞肉絲，再把瑤柱碎鋪面，然後淋上瑤柱水。

5. 大火煮至水滾後，整碟放入鑊裏，蓋上蓋大火蒸10-15分鐘即可。

Steamed Zucchini and Chicken with Dried Scallop and Cordyceps Flowers

Ingredients:

Chicken thigh fillet 1/2 pc

Cordyceps flowers 10g

Zucchini 1 pc

Dried scallop 15g

Salt little

Method:

1. Rinse dried scallop, soak in water until softened, shred with hands and keep the soaking liquid, set aside.

2. Rinse Cordyceps flowers, soak in water until softened; rinse zucchini, cut off both ends, slice into 5mm thick discs.

3. Rinse chicken thigh fillet, remove the skin, shred thinly, season with salt.

4. Drain Cordyceps flowers, transfer to a dish, place the zucchini slices over, scatter shredded chicken and then dried scallops on top, pour the dried scallop soaking liquid over.

5. Boil a wok of water in high heat, place the dish into the wok, cover and steam for 10-15 minutes, serve.

-----------------------------

