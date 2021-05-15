乾貝蟲草花雞肉蒸翠玉瓜
材料：
雞髀肉 半塊
蟲草花 10克
翠玉瓜 1條
乾瑤柱 15克
鹽 少許
做法：
1. 瑤柱洗淨，用少許水浸至軟身並撕碎，保留浸瑤柱水，備用。
2. 蟲草花洗淨，用水浸軟；翠玉瓜洗淨，切去頭尾，橫切成圓片，每片約5毫米厚。
3. 洗淨雞髀肉，去除雞皮，然後切成幼絲，接着下少許鹽調味。
4. 先把蟲草花瀝乾水放入碟，排上翠玉瓜，接着鋪上雞肉絲，再把瑤柱碎鋪面，然後淋上瑤柱水。
5. 大火煮至水滾後，整碟放入鑊裏，蓋上蓋大火蒸10-15分鐘即可。
Steamed Zucchini and Chicken with Dried Scallop and Cordyceps Flowers
Ingredients:
Chicken thigh fillet 1/2 pc
Cordyceps flowers 10g
Zucchini 1 pc
Dried scallop 15g
Salt little
Method:
1. Rinse dried scallop, soak in water until softened, shred with hands and keep the soaking liquid, set aside.
2. Rinse Cordyceps flowers, soak in water until softened; rinse zucchini, cut off both ends, slice into 5mm thick discs.
3. Rinse chicken thigh fillet, remove the skin, shred thinly, season with salt.
4. Drain Cordyceps flowers, transfer to a dish, place the zucchini slices over, scatter shredded chicken and then dried scallops on top, pour the dried scallop soaking liquid over.
5. Boil a wok of water in high heat, place the dish into the wok, cover and steam for 10-15 minutes, serve.
-----------------------------
-----------------------------
《香港經典小食》推出別注版！隨書附送5款小食明信片，於「你的優惠」網上獨家發售，按此立即購買。 （海外讀者按此購買）
-----------------------------
工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！