三餸一湯｜味噌雙菇煮蜆 Stewed Clam with Double Mushroom and Miso

10分鐘前

味噌雙菇煮蜆

材料：

味噌 2湯匙

白玉菇 1/2包

真姬菇1/2包

蜆 300克

味醂 1湯匙

清酒 1湯匙

黑椒 1茶匙

步驟：

1. 蜆浸鹽水1小時。

2. 白玉菇和真姬菇切走根部、撕開。

3. 將味噌加入至滾水，攪拌均勻，加入白玉菇、真姬菇，煮3分鐘。

4. 加入蜆，蓋上蓋，煮5分鐘，加入味醂、清酒、黑椒，攪拌均勻。

Stewed Clam with Double Mushroom and Miso

Ingredients:

Miso 2 tablespoons

White shimeji mushroom 1/2 pack

Marmoreal mushroom 1/2 pack

Clam 300g

Mirin 1 tablespoon

Sake 1 tablespoon

Black pepper 1 teaspoon

Steps:

1. Soak clam with salt water for 1 hour.

2. Cut the root of white shimeji mushroom and marmoreal mushroom and rip them.

3. Put miso into boiling water, mix well, add white shimeji mushroom, marmoreal mushroom and cook for 3 mins.

4. Put in clam, cover the lid and cook for 5 mins, put in mirin, sake, black pepper and mix well.

