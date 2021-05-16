味噌雙菇煮蜆
材料：
味噌 2湯匙
白玉菇 1/2包
真姬菇1/2包
蜆 300克
味醂 1湯匙
清酒 1湯匙
黑椒 1茶匙
步驟：
1. 蜆浸鹽水1小時。
2. 白玉菇和真姬菇切走根部、撕開。
3. 將味噌加入至滾水，攪拌均勻，加入白玉菇、真姬菇，煮3分鐘。
4. 加入蜆，蓋上蓋，煮5分鐘，加入味醂、清酒、黑椒，攪拌均勻。
Stewed Clam with Double Mushroom and Miso
Ingredients:
Miso 2 tablespoons
White shimeji mushroom 1/2 pack
Marmoreal mushroom 1/2 pack
Clam 300g
Mirin 1 tablespoon
Sake 1 tablespoon
Black pepper 1 teaspoon
Steps:
1. Soak clam with salt water for 1 hour.
2. Cut the root of white shimeji mushroom and marmoreal mushroom and rip them.
3. Put miso into boiling water, mix well, add white shimeji mushroom, marmoreal mushroom and cook for 3 mins.
4. Put in clam, cover the lid and cook for 5 mins, put in mirin, sake, black pepper and mix well.
