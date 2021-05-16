榨菜蒸玉子豆腐

材料：

榨菜 50克

玉子豆腐 2條

糖 2茶匙

蒜頭 2瓣

油 1湯匙

蒸魚豉油 2湯匙

米糠油 2湯匙

步驟‌：

1. 榨菜浸水；蒜頭去皮、切碎；玉子豆腐切件。

2. 將玉子豆腐擺上碟；榨菜切碎。

3. 燒熱米糠油，加入蒜頭，炒2分鐘，加入榨菜、糖，炒至均勻。

4. 將榨菜加入至玉子豆腐，以大火蒸6分鐘，加入滾油、蒸魚豉油。

Steamed Egg Tofu with Hot Pickled Mustard

Ingredients:

Hot pickled mustard 50g

Egg tofu 2 pcs

Sugar 2 teaspoons

Garlic 2 slices

Oil 1 tablespoons

Seasoned soy sauce 2 tablespoons

Rice bran oil 2 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Soak hot pickled mustard. Peel garlic and mince. Cut egg tofu into pieces.

2. Put egg tofu on the plate. Mince hot pickled mustard.

3. Heat the rice bran oil, put in garlic and stir fry for 2 mins, put in hot pickled mustard, sugar, stir fry until mix well.

4. Put hot pickled mustard into egg tofu, steam for 6 mins with high heat, put in boiled oil and seasoned soy sauce.

-----------------------------

蘋果App大升級 更簡潔更就手！了解更多（立即下載體驗）

-----------------------------

《香港經典小食》推出別注版！隨書附送5款小食明信片，於「你的優惠」網上獨家發售，按此立即購買。 （海外讀者按此購買）

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！