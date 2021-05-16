乾葱黑椒牛仔骨
材料：
乾葱 5個
牛仔骨 3片
黑椒 4湯匙
鹽 1茶匙
生抽 1湯匙
老抽 1茶匙
蠔油 2湯匙
紹興酒 1湯匙
糖 2湯匙
米糠油 2湯匙
步驟：
1. 乾葱去皮，切片。
2. 牛仔骨切件，拍鬆，將1湯匙黑椒、鹽加入至牛仔骨。
3. 將生抽、老抽、蠔油、少許水混合，攪拌均勻，成為醬汁。
4. 燒熱米糠油，加入牛仔骨，煎至半熟，取出。
5. 原鑊燒熱米糠油，加入乾葱，炒2分鐘，加入醬汁、紹興酒、糖，煮1分鐘，加入牛仔骨，炒至均勻。
Stir fried Beef Short Ribs with Shallot and Black Pepper
Ingredients:
Shallot 5 pcs
Beef short ribs 3 slices
Black pepper 4 tablespoons
Salt 1 teaspoon
Soy sauce 1 tablespoon
Dark soy sauce 1 teaspoon
Oyster sauce 2 tablespoons
Shao xing wine 1 tablespoon
Sugar 2 tablespoons
Rice bran oil 2 tablespoons
Steps:
1. Peel shallot and slice.
2. Cut beef short ribs into pieces and slap. Put 1 tablespoon of black pepper, salt into beef short ribs.
3. Mix soy sauce, dark soy sauce, oyster sauce, a little water, mix well as sauce.
4. Heat the rice bran oil, put in beef short ribs, pan fry until half cooked and take out.
5. Heat the rice bran oil in the same pan, put in shallot, stir fry for 2 mins, put in the sauce, Shao xing wine, sugar, cook 1 min, put in beef short ribs, stir fry until mix well.
