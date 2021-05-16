乾葱黑椒牛仔骨

材料：

乾葱 5個

牛仔骨 3片

黑椒 4湯匙

鹽 1茶匙

生抽 1湯匙

老抽 1茶匙

蠔油 2湯匙

紹興酒 1湯匙

糖 2湯匙

米糠油 2湯匙

步驟‌：

1. 乾葱去皮，切片。

2. 牛仔骨切件，拍鬆，將1湯匙黑椒、鹽加入至牛仔骨。

3. 將生抽、老抽、蠔油、少許水混合，攪拌均勻，成為醬汁。

4. 燒熱米糠油，加入牛仔骨，煎至半熟，取出。

5. 原鑊燒熱米糠油，加入乾葱，炒2分鐘，加入醬汁、紹興酒、糖，煮1分鐘，加入牛仔骨，炒至均勻。

Stir fried Beef Short Ribs with Shallot and Black Pepper

Ingredients:

Shallot 5 pcs

Beef short ribs 3 slices

Black pepper 4 tablespoons

Salt 1 teaspoon

Soy sauce 1 tablespoon

Dark soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Oyster sauce 2 tablespoons

Shao xing wine 1 tablespoon

Sugar 2 tablespoons

Rice bran oil 2 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Peel shallot and slice.

2. Cut beef short ribs into pieces and slap. Put 1 tablespoon of black pepper, salt into beef short ribs.

3. Mix soy sauce, dark soy sauce, oyster sauce, a little water, mix well as sauce.

4. Heat the rice bran oil, put in beef short ribs, pan fry until half cooked and take out.

5. Heat the rice bran oil in the same pan, put in shallot, stir fry for 2 mins, put in the sauce, Shao xing wine, sugar, cook 1 min, put in beef short ribs, stir fry until mix well.

