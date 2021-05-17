雪梨蘋果煲魚腥草

材料：

蘋果 1個

雪梨 2個

魚腥草 300克

蜜棗1粒

南北杏 30克

鹽 適量

步驟：

1. 魚腥草浸水；蘋果切件、去芯；雪梨切件、去芯；魚腥草切段。

2. 將魚腥草、雪梨、蘋果、蜜棗、南北杏加入至滾水，蓋上蓋，轉小火煲1.5小時，最後加入適量鹽。

Pear, Apple and Heartleaf Houttuynia Herb Soup

Ingredients:

Apple 1 pc

Pear 2 pcs

Heartleaf houttuynia herb 300g

Sweet jujube 1 pc

Apricot kernel 30g

Salt some

Steps:

1. Soak heartleaf houttuynia herb. Cut apple into pieces and core. Cut pear into pieces and core. Cut heartleaf houttuynia herb into sections.

2. Put heartleaf houttuynia herb, pear, apple, sweet jujube, apricot kernel into boiling water, cover the lid and cook for 1.5 hours with low heat, finally put in some salt.

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

