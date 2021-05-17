泡菜手撕雞

材料：

泡菜 200克

雞扒1塊

白玉菇 1/2包

鹽 2茶匙

胡椒粉 1茶匙

麻油 1湯匙

米糠油 1湯匙

步驟：

1. 雞扒印乾水分，將1茶匙鹽、胡椒粉加入至雞扒，醃30分鐘，然後以大火蒸雞扒20分鐘。

2. 泡菜榨乾，留起泡菜汁，泡菜切條；白玉菇切走根部，用手撕開。

3. 將白玉菇加入至滾水，加入鹽、米糠油，煮3分鐘，再取出。

4. 取出雞扒，倒出雞湯留起，將雞扒撕成條。

5. 將泡菜、白玉菇加入至雞扒，攪拌均勻，加入少許雞湯、泡菜汁、麻油，攪拌均勻。

Rip Chicken with Kimchi

Ingredients:

Kimchi 200g

Chicken chop 1 pc

White shimeji mushroom 1/2 pack

Salt 2 teaspoons

Pepper 1 teaspoon

Sesame oil 1 tablespoon

Rice bran oil 1 tablespoon

Steps:

1. Wipe chicken chop with kitchen paper, put 1 teaspoon salt, pepper into chicken chop, marinate for 30 mins, then steam chicken chop 20 mins with high heat.

2. Squeeze kimchi and keep the kimchi sauce, then cut kimchi into strips. Cut the root of white shimeji mushroom and rip.

3. Put white shimeji mushroom into boiling water, put in salt, rice bran oil and cook for 3 mins, then take out.

4. Take out chicken chop and keep the chicken soup, rip chicken chop.

5. Put kimchi and white shimeji mushroom into chicken chop, mix well. Put in a little chicken soup, kimchi sauce, sesame oil, finally mix well.

