蝦仁韭菜花炒蛋

材料：

蝦仁 15隻

韭菜花 200克

蛋 3隻

鹽 2茶匙

胡椒粉 2茶匙

步驟：

1. 蝦仁印乾水分，將1茶匙鹽、1茶匙胡椒粉加入蝦仁，攪拌均勻，醃15分鐘。

2. 韭菜花去頭尾、切粒；蛋攪拌均勻。

3. 將鹽、胡椒粉加入蛋，攪拌均勻。

4. 燒熱米糠油，加入蝦仁，煎1分鐘，加入韭菜花，炒2分鐘，轉小火，加入蛋，炒至均勻。

Stir fried egg with shrimp meat with Chinese Chive flowers

Ingredients:

Shrimp meat 15 pcs

Chinese Chive flowers 200g

Egg 3 pcs

Salt 2 teaspoons

Pepper 2 teaspoons

Steps:

1. Wipe shrimp meat with kitchen paper, put 1 teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon pepper into shrimp meat, mix well and marinate 15 mins.

2. Cut Chinese chive flowers head and tail then dice. Beat the egg.

3. Put salt, pepper into egg, mix well.

4. Heat the rice bran oil, put in shrimp meat and pan fry for 1 min, put in Chinese chive flowers and stir fry for 2 mins, turn to low heat and put in egg, stir fry until mix well.

