霸王花合掌瓜湯
材料：
霸王花1塊
甘筍1條
合掌瓜2個
乾舞茸1塊
姬松茸30克
皇菇30克
蜜棗2粒
薑3片
南杏1湯匙
水3.5公升
橄欖油1茶匙
鹽少許
做法：
1. 舞茸、姬松茸、皇菇、蜜棗和南杏浸水。
2. 霸王花剪細塊，浸水。甘筍滾刀切塊。合掌瓜削皮，滾刀切塊。
3. 煲滾水，加入全部材料，加1茶匙橄欖油。蓋上，收中細火煲1.5小時。加鹽。
Night blooming cereus and chayote soup
Ingredients:
Night blooming cereus 1pc
Carrot 1pc
Chayote 2 pcs
Dried Maitake 1pc
Dried Blaze mushroom 30g
Dried Armillaria luteo-virens 30g
Candied date 2 pcs
Ginger 3 slices
Sweet Apricot Kernel 1 Tablespoon
Water 3.5L
Olive oil 1 teaspoon
Salt Little
Steps:
1. Soak Maitake, Blaze mushroom, Armillaria luteo-virens, candied date and sweet apricot kernel.
2. Cut Night blooming cereus in pieces, soak it. Cut carrot into hob blocks. Peel chayote and cut it into hob blocks.
3. Boil 3.5L of water, put in all ingredients. Put in 1 teaspoon of olive oil. Cover the lid and turn to mid-low heat for 1.5 hours. Put in salt.
