霸王花合掌瓜湯

材料：

霸王花1塊

甘筍1條

合掌瓜2個

乾舞茸1塊

姬松茸30克

皇菇30克

蜜棗2粒

薑3片

南杏1湯匙

水3.5公升

橄欖油1茶匙

鹽少許

做法：

1. 舞茸、姬松茸、皇菇、蜜棗和南杏浸水。

2. 霸王花剪細塊，浸水。甘筍滾刀切塊。合掌瓜削皮，滾刀切塊。

3. 煲滾水，加入全部材料，加1茶匙橄欖油。蓋上，收中細火煲1.5小時。加鹽。

Night blooming cereus and chayote soup

Ingredients:

Night blooming cereus 1pc

Carrot 1pc

Chayote 2 pcs

Dried Maitake 1pc

Dried Blaze mushroom 30g

Dried Armillaria luteo-virens 30g

Candied date 2 pcs

Ginger 3 slices

Sweet Apricot Kernel 1 Tablespoon

Water 3.5L

Olive oil 1 teaspoon

Salt Little

Steps:

1. Soak Maitake, Blaze mushroom, Armillaria luteo-virens, candied date and sweet apricot kernel.

2. Cut Night blooming cereus in pieces, soak it. Cut carrot into hob blocks. Peel chayote and cut it into hob blocks.

3. Boil 3.5L of water, put in all ingredients. Put in 1 teaspoon of olive oil. Cover the lid and turn to mid-low heat for 1.5 hours. Put in salt.

