醬燒五花肉

材料：

五花腩1條

蒜頭2瓣

芝麻1茶匙

醃料：

糖少許

紹酒1湯匙

老抽1茶匙

生抽1湯匙

柱侯醬1湯匙

叉燒醬1湯匙

做法：

1. 蒜頭剁碎。抹乾五花腩，用叉子插肉。五花腩對切，加糖 、紹酒、老抽、 生抽，再加叉燒醬和柱侯醬，用手按摩加快入味。再加入蒜頭拌勻。

2. 錫紙抹上油，放入五花腩後包起。鑄鐵鍋內掃油防止乾燒，放入錫紙包，蓋上開中火焗25分鐘。

3. 打開錫紙，取出五花腩。燒熱油，煎至每面帶金黃，切片，撒上芝麻。

Baked Pork belly with Char Siu sauce

Ingredients:

Pork belly 1 pc

Garlic 2 cloves

Sesame 1 teaspoon

Marinade:

Sugar Little

Shao Xing wine 1 Tablespoon

Dark soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Soy sauce 1 Tablespoon

Chu Hou paste 1 Tablespoon

Char Siu sauce 1 Tablespoon

Steps:

1. Shred garlic. Wipe dry pork belly, use a fork to tenderize the meat. Then cut pork belly in half. Marinate with sugar, Shao Xing wine, dark soy sauce, soy sauce, Char Siu sauce and Chu Hou paste. Massage the meat with hands, then mix with garlic.

2. Put some oil on aluminum foil, then put on pork belly. Wrap it. Put some oil on the surface of cast iron. Put in the parcel. Cover the lid and cook in mid-heat for 25 minutes.

3. Open the wrap and take out pork belly. Heat the oil, pan fry the surface of pork belly. Slice it and decorate with sesame.

-----------------------------

蘋果App大升級 更簡潔更就手！了解更多（立即下載體驗）

-----------------------------

《香港經典小食》推出別注版！隨書附送5款小食明信片，於「你的優惠」網上獨家發售，按此立即購買。 （海外讀者按此購買）

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！