番茄薯仔煮青口

材料：

番茄2個

薯仔1個

芫荽1束

洋葱半個

蒜頭4瓣

急凍熟青口250克

清湯1杯

紹酒1湯匙

黑椒少許

做法：

1. 薯仔削皮，切薄片。芫荽梗、葉分開，分別切碎。蒜頭切片。洋葱切絲。番茄對切，再切角。

2. 燒熱油，爆洋葱、蒜頭和芫荽梗。再加入番茄和薯仔，加紹酒。下清湯，蓋上收中細火煮10分鐘。

3. 加入青口和撒上黑椒，再蓋上中火煮2分鐘，放入芫荽葉。

Braised mussels with tomato and potato

Ingredients:

Tomato 2 pcs

Potato 1 pc

Coriander 1 bunch

Onion ½ pc

Garlic 4 cloves

Frozen cooked mussel 250g

Chicken broth 1 cup

Shao Xing wine 1 Tablespoon

Black pepper Little

Steps:

1. Peel potato, slice it. Cut the leaves and stems of coriander and shred them separately. Slice garlic. Cut onion in strips. Cut tomato in half then cut in wedges.

2. Heat the oil, stir fry onion and garlic, then put in coriander stem, tomato and potato. Put in Shao Xing wine and 1 cup of chicken broth. Cover the lid and cook in mid-low heat for 10 minutes.

3. Put in mussels and black pepper. Cover the lid again and cook in mid-heat for 2 minutes. Put in coriander leaves.

