葱香番薯餅

材料：

番薯 200 克

糯米粉 100 克

南乳 20克

糖 1/4茶匙

葱粒 適量

水 適量

做法:

1. 葱切粒；番薯蒸15至20分鐘至熟，趁熱去皮後壓成蓉。

2. 加入葱粒、番薯蓉、南乳及糖拌勻，再逐少逐少加入糯米粉搓勻，如太乾可加水一起搓揉。

3. 搓勻粉糰後，把粉糰分成八份，再搓成球。

4. 燒熱鑊下油，放入番薯粉糰，輕輕壓扁，用小火煎至兩邊金黃香脆，略呈透身，即可上碟。

Sweet Potato cake with scallion

Ingredients:

Sweet potato 200g

Glutinous rice flour 100g

Fermented Red Bean Curd 20g

Sugar 1/4 tsp

Chopped Scallion some

Water some

Methods:

1. Chop the scallion. Steam the sweet potato for 15 to 20 minutes, peel the sweet potato skin off and press it as a puree texture.

2. In a large bowl, add sweet potato puree, chopped scallion, fermented red bean curd and sugar and mix well, and then add the glutinous rice flour in small increments, adding small amounts of water if the dough feels too dry.

3. Mix until it forms dough, and then divide the dough into 8 parts, and shape the dough into balls.

4. Heat the pan with oil, add the sweet potato dough and flatten them out. Pan fry the sweet potato cakes on low heat until both side golden brown and cooked. Transfer to the plate.

