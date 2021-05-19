台灣
北美
香港
蘋果日報慈善基金
香港台灣北美
我要訂閱
membership campaign button
English
最Hit
要聞港聞
兩岸國際
娛樂
財經
果籽
飲食男女
體育
賽馬

三餸一湯｜葱香番薯餅 Sweet Potato cake with scallion

24分鐘前

葱香番薯餅

相關新聞：三餸一湯｜家鄉南乳煎鴨 Pan Fried Fermented Red Bean Curd Duck

材料：

番薯 200 克

相關新聞：三餸一湯｜西洋菜南北杏西施骨湯 Watercress Soup with Apricot Kernel and Pork Shoulder

糯米粉 100 克

南乳 20克

糖 1/4茶匙

葱粒 適量

水 適量

做法:

1. 葱切粒；番薯蒸15至20分鐘至熟，趁熱去皮後壓成蓉。

2. 加入葱粒、番薯蓉、南乳及糖拌勻，再逐少逐少加入糯米粉搓勻，如太乾可加水一起搓揉。

3. 搓勻粉糰後，把粉糰分成八份，再搓成球。

4. 燒熱鑊下油，放入番薯粉糰，輕輕壓扁，用小火煎至兩邊金黃香脆，略呈透身，即可上碟。

Sweet Potato cake with scallion

Ingredients:

Sweet potato 200g

Glutinous rice flour 100g

Fermented Red Bean Curd 20g

Sugar 1/4 tsp

Chopped Scallion some

Water some

Methods:

1. Chop the scallion. Steam the sweet potato for 15 to 20 minutes, peel the sweet potato skin off and press it as a puree texture.

2. In a large bowl, add sweet potato puree, chopped scallion, fermented red bean curd and sugar and mix well, and then add the glutinous rice flour in small increments, adding small amounts of water if the dough feels too dry.

3. Mix until it forms dough, and then divide the dough into 8 parts, and shape the dough into balls.

4. Heat the pan with oil, add the sweet potato dough and flatten them out. Pan fry the sweet potato cakes on low heat until both side golden brown and cooked. Transfer to the plate.

-----------------------------

蘋果App大升級 更簡潔更就手！了解更多立即下載體驗

-----------------------------

《香港經典小食》推出別注版！隨書附送5款小食明信片，於「你的優惠」網上獨家發售，按此立即購買。 （海外讀者按此購買

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯

食譜粵菜蔬菜30-60分鐘
一格照片，一個故事，Follow蘋果Instagram！
BannerBanner