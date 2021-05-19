家鄉南乳煎鴨

材料：

鴨 半隻

薑 6片

南乳 50克

片糖 1湯匙

葱 1條

紹酒 2湯匙

胡椒粉 少許

做法 :

1. 鴨肉擦上鹽，靜置一會，沖洗乾淨，用廚房紙印乾水分。剁碎片糖。

2. 燒熱鑊下油，爆香葱段及薑，然後加入南乳、水、片糖、紹酒、胡椒粉煮勻。熄火，放入鴨件撈匀，盛起鴨件，放入雪櫃醃一至兩小時。

3. 大火燒熱鑊下少許油，先爆香薑片，轉中慢火，放入鴨件，兩面煎至金黃及熟，加入葱段炒勻即可上碟。

Pan Fried Fermented Red Bean Curd Duck

Ingredients:

Duck 1/2 pc

Ginger 6 slices

Fermented Red Bean Curd 50g

Brown slab sugar 1tbsp

Scallion pieces some

Shaoxing rice wine 2 tbsp

Ground white pepper a little

Methods:

1. Apply salt on the duck pieces, rest for a while, and then rinse in the water, pat dry with kitchen paper. Chop the brown slab sugar into small pieces.

2. Heat a wok with oil, sauté the scallion pieces and ginger slices until fragrant, and then add fermented red bean curd, brown slab sugar, shaoxing rice wine, ground white pepper and stir well. Turn off the heat, add the duck pieces, coat the duck with marinade and marinate in the refrigerator for one to two hours.

3. Heat a wok with oil on high heat, sauté the ginger slices until fragrant, turn to medium heat, add the duck pieces, pan fry until both side golden brown and cooked, add scallion pieces and stir well, transfer to the plate.

-----------------------------

蘋果App大升級 更簡潔更就手！了解更多（立即下載體驗）

-----------------------------

《香港經典小食》推出別注版！隨書附送5款小食明信片，於「你的優惠」網上獨家發售，按此立即購買。 （海外讀者按此購買）

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！