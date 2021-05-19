豆漿瑤柱絲扒蘆筍

材料：

蘆筍 半斤

瑤柱 1/3両

無糖豆漿 100毫升

粟粉 1茶匙

蛋白 2個

蒜茸 2瓣

鹽 少許

做法：

1. 瑤柱浸軟，撕碎成絲。蒜頭剁碎。

2. 蘆筍刨走尾端的老纖維後，切半，然後放入油鹽水中灼熟，上碟。

3. 蛋白拂勻，加入豆漿、鹽及粟粉拌勻。

4. 燒熱鑊，下油，先爆香蒜茸及瑤柱絲，然後加入蛋白豆漿，中慢火快炒至略帶稠身，盛起淋到蘆筍上即可。

Fried Soybean Milk and Dried Scallop on Asparagus

Ingredients:

Asparagus 300g

Dried Scallop 1/3 tael

Sugar free Soy Milk 100ml

Corn flour 1 tsp

Egg White 2 pcs

Garlic 2 cloves

Salt a pinch

Methods:

1. Soak dried scallop in water until softened. Tear into shreds. Chop the garlic.

2. Peel the lower half of asparagus, trim off the end of the stalks, and cut in half. Blanch in water with oil and salt until done. Transfer to the plate.

3. Separate the egg whites from yolk, add egg white into soy milk and mix well, and then add corn flour and salt and mix well.

4. Heat a wok. Pour oil, stir fry the garlic and dried scallop until fragrant. Pour soy milk mixture, keep stirring on medium low heat until light thickened. Add on the top of asparagus. Serve.

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

