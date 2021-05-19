西洋菜南北杏西施骨湯

材料：

西洋菜 半斤

西施骨 半斤

南北杏 1茶匙

紅蘿蔔 1條

蜜棗 2粒

薑 數片

水 2公升

鹽 少許

做法：

1. 西洋菜放在大碗裏，倒入清水加鹽，浸泡15分鐘，然後汆一汆水，備用。

2. 蜜棗、南北杏浸洗乾淨；紅蘿蔔刨皮切件，備用。

3. 冷水加入西施骨，汆出血污及肥油後，撈起沖洗乾淨。

4. 湯鍋內加水，放入西施骨、紅蘿蔔、薑片、南北杏及蜜棗，大火煮滾後，加西洋菜，然後轉中小火煲一個半小時至出味，最後可加少許鹽調味即可。

Watercress Soup with Apricot Kernel and Pork Shoulder

Ingredients:

Watercress 1/2 catty

Pork Shoulder 1/2 catty

Sweet and Bitter Apricot Kernel 1 tsp

Carrot 1 pc

Dried Date 2 pcs

Ginger Slices some

Water 2L

Salt a pinch

Methods:

1. In a large pot add watercress pour clean water and salt, soak for 15 minutes, and then blanch the watercress, set aside.

2. Soak the dried dates and apricot kernel in water, rinse and drain; peel the carrot, and cut in piece, set aside.

3. Add the pork shoulder in cold water, bring the water to a boil, remove the blood and grease, rinse and drain.

4. Pour the water in soup pot, add pork shoulder, carrots, ginger slices, apricot kernel and dried dates, bring the water to boil, add watercress, turn to medium-low heat, simmer for 1hour and 30 minutes. Finally add a pinch of salt to taste. Serve.

