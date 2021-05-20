白蝦炒蘆筍

材料：

白蝦仁200克

蘆筍5條

白雪菇1包

甘筍50克

蒜頭2瓣

葱1條

調味：

紹酒少許

胡椒粉少許

鹽少許

蠔油1茶匙

糖少許

粟粉水少許

醃料：

胡椒粉少許

粟粉少許

紹酒少許

做法：

1. 蝦仁用鹽抓洗，然後用水清洗，重複步驟一次。蝦仁加醃料略醃。

2. 甘筍對切，切小片。蒜頭切碎，切葱花。切掉白雪菇底部，再切小段。蘆筍去掉老硬底部，切片。

3. 水滾加鹽和糖，蘆筍汆水半分鐘，再把甘筍汆水1分鐘。收中火，蝦仁汆水半分鐘。

4. 燒熱油，爆香蒜頭，加入白雪菇、甘筍和蝦仁。灒紹酒，加胡椒粉、鹽和蠔油 炒勻。加葱花和蘆筍快炒，下粟粉水收汁。

Sauteed asparagus with white shrimps

Ingredients:

White shrimp 200g

Asparagus 5 pcs

White beech mushroom 1 pack

Carrot 50g

Garlic 2 cloves

Green onion 1 pc

Seasoning:

Shao Xing wine Little

Pepper Little

Salt Little

Oyster sauce 1 teaspoon

Sugar Little

Cornstarch water Little

Marinade:

Pepper Little

Cornstarch Little

Shao Xing wine Little

Steps:

1. Wash the shrimp with salt first, then clean with water. Repeat the step once more. Marinate shrimp with marinade.

2. Cut carrot in half, slice it. Shred garlic and green onion. Cut the base of white beech mushroom and cut in small pieces. Cut the hard base of asparagus, slice it.

3. Put salt and sugar in boiling water. Blanch asparagus for 0.5 minute. Then blanch carrot for 1 minute. Turn to mid-heat, blanch shrimp for 0.5 minute.

4. Heat the oil, stir fry garlic. Then put in white beech mushroom, carrot and shrimp. Put in Shao Xing wine, pepper, salt and oyster sauce. Stir fry. Put in green onion and asparagus. Thicken the sauce with cornstarch water.

-----------------------------

