三餸一湯｜蒜頭雞湯 Garlic and chicken soup

23分鐘前

蒜頭雞湯

材料：

雞腿4隻 (斬件)

蒜頭24瓣

薑3片

葱2條

米酒2湯匙

水2.5公升

胡椒粉少許

鹽少許

做法：

1. 雞腿冷水下鍋，汆水。切薑絲，切葱花，蒜頭拍扁。

2. 煲滾水2.5公升，加入雞肉和蒜頭，蓋上收中細火煲50分鐘。

3. 開蓋，加薑絲和米酒，再加胡椒粉和鹽，加葱花拌勻。

Garlic and chicken soup

Ingredients:

Chicken thigh 4 pcs

Garlic 24 cloves

Ginger 3 slices

Green onion 2 pcs

Rice wine 2 Tablespoons

Water 2.5L

Pepper Little

Salt Little

Steps:

1. Put chicken thigh into cold water and blanch it. Cut ginger in strips. Shred green onion. Crush garlic.

2. Boil 2.5L of water, put in chicken thigh and garlic. Cover the lid and cook in mid-low heat for 50 minutes.

3. Put in ginger and rice wine. Then season the soup with pepper and salt. Put in green onion. Stir well.

-----------------------------

食譜粵菜湯水雞肉蔬菜30-60分鐘
