青尖椒煙肉炒蛋

材料：

蛋3隻

煙肉2片

青尖椒6條

紹酒1湯匙

胡椒粉少許

做法：

1. 青尖椒切粒，煙肉切條再切粒。打蛋。

2. 燒熱油，爆香青尖椒，加入煙肉同炒。

3. 灒紹酒，收中火加入蛋液，加胡椒粉，當蛋開始凝固便翻炒。

Fried eggs with bacons and green chili

Ingredients:

Egg 3 pcs

Bacon 2 slices

Green chili 6 pcs

Shao Xing wine 1 Tablespoon

Pepper Little

Steps:

1. Dice green chili. Cut bacon in strips and dice it. Beat the egg.

2. Heat the oil, stir fry green chili. Put in bacon and stir fry it.

3. Put in Shao Xing wine. Turn to mid-heat, put in egg and pepper. Stir the egg when it fix.

