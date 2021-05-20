茄子伴肉碎

材料：

茄子1條

豬肉碎120克

蒜頭1瓣

辣椒1隻

芫荽1條

清湯2湯匙

調味：

紹酒 1茶匙

蠔油 1茶匙

老抽 半茶匙

糖 少許

醃料：

糖 少許

鹽 少許

胡椒粉 少許

粟粉 1茶匙

紹酒 1茶匙

做法：

1. 豬肉碎加醃料略醃。蒜頭和芫荽切碎。辣椒切粒。水中加白醋，茄子每段切3厘米。放一隻筷子在茄子後，每段切薄片但不要切斷。茄子浸醋水防變色。

2. 白鑊放入茄子，白色部份朝下，煎至水分減少。加入油，茄子皮先朝下煎，再煎白色那面至金黃。先盛起。

3. 燒熱油爆辣椒和蒜頭，加入豬肉碎炒至鬆開，加清湯2湯匙炒勻。加紹酒、蠔油、老抽和糖同炒勻。將豬肉碎淋在茄子上，放上芫荽。

Sauteed minced pork with eggplants

Ingredients:

Eggplant 1pc

Minced pork 120g

Garlic 1 cloves

Chili 1pc

Coriander 1 pc

Chicken broth 2 Tablespoons

Seasoning :

Shao Xing wine 1 teaspoon

Oyster sauce 1 teaspoon

Dark soy sauce ½ teaspoon

Sugar Little

Marinade:

Sugar Little

Salt Little

Pepper Little

Cornstarch 1 teaspoon

Shao Xing wine 1 teaspoon

Steps:

1. Marinate minced pork with marinade. Shred garlic and coriander. Dice chili. Put white vinegar into water. Cut eggplant as a 3cm piece. Put one chopstick behind the eggplant, then slice eggplant but keep the end. Soak eggplant in vinegar water.

2. Put eggplant in pan without oil, pan fry the white side. Put in oil, then turn to pan fry skin side, and pan fry another side. Put eggplant on plate.

3. Heat the oil to stir fry chili and garlic. Put in minced pork and stir fry. Put in 2 tablespoons of chicken broth. Then put in Shao Xing wine, oyster sauce, dark soy sauce and sugar and stir fry. Put minced pork on top of eggplant. Put on coriander.

