栗子海底椰粟米豬骨湯

材料：

栗子 200克

海底椰乾 50克

粟米 1條

豬骨 300克

南北杏 30克

椰棗 4粒

鹽 適量

步驟：

1. 海底椰乾浸水；粟米切件。

2. 栗子加入至滾水，煮2分鐘，取出，用毛巾去皮。

3. 豬骨汆水、洗淨。

4. 將豬骨、栗子、粟米、海底椰乾、南北杏、椰棗，加入至滾水，蓋上蓋，轉小火煲2小時。加鹽調味。

Pork Bone Soup with Chestnut, Dried Sea Coconut and Corn

Ingredients:

Chestnut 200g

Dried sea coconut 50g

Corn 1 pc

Pork bone 300g

Apricot kernel 30g

Date palm 4 pcs

Salt some

Steps:

1. Soak dried sea coconut. Cut corn into pieces.

2. Put chestnut into boiling water, cook for 2 mins and take out, peel chestnut with towel.

3. Blanch pork bone and wash.

4. Put pork bone, chestnut, corn, dried sea coconut, apricot kernel, date palm into boiling water, cover the lid and cook for 2 hours with low heat. Season with salt.

