銀芽炒白玉菇

材料：

銀芽 300克

白玉菇 1包

薑 30克

魚露 2茶匙

紹興酒 1湯匙

鹽 1茶匙

油 1湯匙

米糠油 1湯匙

步驟：

1. 銀芽印乾水分；白玉菇切走根部、撕開；薑去皮、切碎。

2. 將白玉菇加入至滾水，加入鹽、油，煮1分鐘，取出。

3. 燒熱米糠油，加入薑、銀芽、紹興酒，炒至均勻。

4. 加入白玉菇，炒至均勻，再加入魚露，炒至均勻。

Stir fried Mung Bean Sprout with White Shimeji Mushroom

Ingredients:

Mung bean sprout 300g

White shimeji mushroom 1 pack

Ginger 30g

Fish sauce 2 teaspoons

Shao xing wine 1 tablespoon

Salt 1 teaspoon

Oil 1 tablespoon

Rice bran oil 1 tablespoon

Steps:

1. Wipe mung bean sprout with kitchen paper. Cut white shimeji mushroom root then rip. Peel ginger and mince.

2. Put white shimeji mushroom into boiling water, put in salt and oil, cook for 1 min and take out.

3. Heat the rice bran oil, put in ginger, mung bean sprout, Shao xing wine, stir fry until mix well.

4. Put in white shimeji mushroom, stir fry until mix well, then put in fish sauce and stir fry until mix well.

