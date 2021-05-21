葱油脆雞扒

材料：

雞扒 1塊

葱 2棵

蒜頭 5瓣

鹽 2茶匙

黑椒 1茶匙

牛油 2湯匙

步驟：

1. 雞扒印乾水分、劃數刀，將1茶匙鹽、黑椒加入雞扒，醃30分鐘。

2. 葱切粒；蒜頭去皮、切碎。

3. 燒熱鑊，加入雞扒，以小火煎8分鐘，反轉另一面，煎5分鐘，煎至金黃色，取出及切件，然後將雞扒擺上碟。

4. 原鑊燒熱牛油，加入蒜頭，炒2分鐘，加入葱，炒至均勻，再加入鹽炒勻，最後將葱油加入至雞扒。

Pan fried Crispy Chicken Chop with Spring Onion Oil

Ingredients:

Chicken chop 1 pc

Spring onion 2 pcs

Ginger 5 slices

Salt 2 teaspoons

Black pepper 1 teaspoon

Butter 2 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Wipe chicken chop with kitchen paper, make few cuts on chicken chop, then put 1 teaspoon salt, black pepper into chicken chop, marinate for 30 mins.

2. Dice spring onion. Peel garlic and mince.

3. Heat the pan, put in chicken chop, pan fry for 8 mins with low heat, turn to another side, pan fry for 5 mins until golden brown, take out and cut into pieces, then put chicken chop on the plate.

4. Heat the butter with the same pan, put in garlic and stir fry for 2 mins, put in spring onion and stir fry until mix well, then put in salt and stir fry until mix well, finally put in spring onion oil into chicken chop.

-----------------------------

