冬蔭公紫色海刀貝

材料：

紫色海刀貝600克

檸檬葉 3片

香茅 1條

南薑 50克

青檸 1個

草菇 6粒

小番茄 8粒

辣椒 1隻

魚露 2茶匙

Nam Prik Pow泰式辣醬 1湯匙

椰奶 3湯匙

步驟：

1. 紫色海刀貝浸鹽水30分鐘，然後刷洗；檸檬葉切絲；香茅根部切粒。

2. 南薑切片；草菇對切；小番茄對切；青檸榨汁。

3. 將香茅、南薑、草菇、辣椒加入至滾水，蓋上蓋，煮10分鐘。

4. 加入魚露、Nam Prik Pow泰式辣醬，煮1分鐘，再加入檸檬葉、椰奶、小番茄，攪拌均勻，蓋上蓋，煮至滾起。

5. 加入紫色海刀貝，蓋上蓋，煮4分鐘，熄火，加入青檸汁。

Tom Yum Purple Tuatua

Ingredients:

Purple tuatua 600g

Kaffir lime leaves 3 slices

Lemongrass 1 pc

Galangal 50g

Lime 1 pc

Straw mushroom 6 pcs

Cherry tomato 8 pcs

Hot pepper 1 pc

Fish sauce 2 teaspoons

Nam Prik Pow Thai chili paste 1 tablespoon

Coconut milk 3 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Soak purple tuatua with salt water for 30 mins then scrub it. Shred kaffir lime leaves. Dice lemongrass root.

2. Slice galangal. Cut straw mushroom into two pieces. Cut cherry tomato into two pieces. Squeeze lime juice.

3. Put lemongrass, galangal, straw mushroom, hot pepper into boiling water, cover the lid and cook for 10 mins.

4. Put in fish sauce, Nam Prik Pow Thai chili paste, cook for 1 min, put in kaffir lime leaves, coconut milk, cherry tomato and mix well, cover the lid and cook until boiled.

5. Put in purple tuatua, cover the lid and cook for 4 mins. Finally, off the heat and put in lime juice.

-----------------------------

蘋果App大升級 更簡潔更就手！了解更多（立即下載體驗）

-----------------------------

《香港經典小食》推出別注版！隨書附送5款小食明信片，於「你的優惠」網上獨家發售，按此立即購買。 （海外讀者按此購買）

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！