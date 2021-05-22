甜梅菜蒸蜂巢豆腐

材料：

包仔豆腐 2件

甜梅菜 少許

薑絲 少許

蠔油 適量

砂糖 適量

老抽 適量

葱花 適量

做法：

1. 包仔豆腐放在深碗裏，倒入鹽水浸泡，放到冰格裏冷藏一晚。取出來讓其自然解凍，用布或廚房紙把豆腐的水分吸乾，然後切件，鋪到碟上。

2. 甜梅菜洗淨後切粒，燒熱鑊下甜梅菜炒香，接着下糖調味略炒，取出放入碗。

3. 甜梅菜加入薑絲，下蠔油、老抽及少許油拌勻，把梅菜薑絲連汁放到豆腐面上，大火蒸約7分鐘。

4. 取出豆腐，倒掉蒸汽水，撒上葱花，最後淋上滾油即可。

Steamed Honeycomb Tofu with Sweet Pickled Leaf Mustard

Ingredients:

Packed tofu 2 pcs

Sweet pickled leaf mustard little

Ginger shreds little

Oyster sauce some

Sugar some

Dark soy sauce some

Chopped scallion some

Method:

1. Place tofu in a deep bowl, soak in salt water, then freeze overnight in freezer. Defrost in room temperature, blot dry with a cloth or kitchen towel, then slice into pieces and spread on a plate.

2. Rinse and dice sweet pickled leaf mustard, sauté in a heated wok until fragrant, season with sugar, stir well, then transfer to a bowl.

3. Add ginger shreds into the sweet pickled leaf mustard, mix in oyster sauce, dark soy sauce and a little oil, pour the mixture over the tofu, steam in high heat for seven minutes.

4. Remove the tofu from heat, pour over excess water, garnish with chopped scallion, pour boiling oil over and serve.

-----------------------------

蘋果App大升級 更簡潔更就手！了解更多（立即下載體驗）

-----------------------------

《香港經典小食》推出別注版！隨書附送5款小食明信片，於「你的優惠」網上獨家發售，按此立即購買。 （海外讀者按此購買）

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！