龍蝦頭番茄薯仔湯
材料：
澳洲龍蝦2隻 (每隻約14両)
薑 2片
番茄 12両
薯仔 2個
白胡椒粒 少許
魚露 少許
糖 少許
滾水2公升
做法：
1. 兩隻龍蝦分開頭、身，先處理龍蝦頭斬件。
2. 用少許油爆香薑片，加龍蝦頭炒香，然後加入十數粒白胡椒同炒。接着倒入滾水煮一會，讓其釋出更多味道，然後把龍蝦頭連水倒到湯鍋裏，以中火煲約45分鐘。
3. 番茄在底部𠝹十字，放入滾水中煮3-4分鐘，然後立即浸入冰水，撕去番茄皮，將皮放到龍蝦湯裏一起熬煮；番茄肉則切大件。
4. 湯煲約45分鐘後，隔渣，把湯倒回湯鍋內，放入已去皮的薯仔件煲30分鐘，接着下番茄肉再煲10分鐘。最後加入少許魚露及糖調味即可。
Lobster Head Soup with Tomato and Potato
Ingredients:
Australian lobster 2 pcs (14 tael for each)
Ginger 2 slices
Tomato 12 taels
Potato 2 pcs
White peppercorn little
Fish sauce little
Sugar little
Boiling water 2L
Method:
1. Separate lobster’s head and body, using only the head, chop into pieces.
2. Sauté ginger slices with a little oil, stir in lobster heads, add around a dozen white peppercorn, sauté well. Pour boiling water and let the ingredients cook for a while to extract more flavour, then tip the lobster heads and water into a stock pot, cook 45 mins in medium heat.
3. Use a knife to score a “X” on the bottom of the tomatoes, blanch for 3-4 minutes, then soak in iced water at once, peel off the skin, cook the skin in the lobster soup; quarter the tomatoes.
4. After boiling the soup for 45 mins, pour it through a strainer and return the soup into the pot, add peeled potato wedges and cook for another 30 mins, then add tomato quarters and boil 10 mins more. Season with a little fish sauce and sugar, serve.
