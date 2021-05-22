龍蝦頭番茄薯仔湯

材料：

澳洲龍蝦2隻 (每隻約14両)

薑 2片

番茄 12両

薯仔 2個

白胡椒粒 少許

魚露 少許

糖 少許

滾水2公升

做法：

1. 兩隻龍蝦分開頭、身，先處理龍蝦頭斬件。

2. 用少許油爆香薑片，加龍蝦頭炒香，然後加入十數粒白胡椒同炒。接着倒入滾水煮一會，讓其釋出更多味道，然後把龍蝦頭連水倒到湯鍋裏，以中火煲約45分鐘。

3. 番茄在底部𠝹十字，放入滾水中煮3-4分鐘，然後立即浸入冰水，撕去番茄皮，將皮放到龍蝦湯裏一起熬煮；番茄肉則切大件。

4. 湯煲約45分鐘後，隔渣，把湯倒回湯鍋內，放入已去皮的薯仔件煲30分鐘，接着下番茄肉再煲10分鐘。最後加入少許魚露及糖調味即可。

Lobster Head Soup with Tomato and Potato

Ingredients:

Australian lobster 2 pcs (14 tael for each)

Ginger 2 slices

Tomato 12 taels

Potato 2 pcs

White peppercorn little

Fish sauce little

Sugar little

Boiling water 2L

Method:

1. Separate lobster’s head and body, using only the head, chop into pieces.

2. Sauté ginger slices with a little oil, stir in lobster heads, add around a dozen white peppercorn, sauté well. Pour boiling water and let the ingredients cook for a while to extract more flavour, then tip the lobster heads and water into a stock pot, cook 45 mins in medium heat.

3. Use a knife to score a “X” on the bottom of the tomatoes, blanch for 3-4 minutes, then soak in iced water at once, peel off the skin, cook the skin in the lobster soup; quarter the tomatoes.

4. After boiling the soup for 45 mins, pour it through a strainer and return the soup into the pot, add peeled potato wedges and cook for another 30 mins, then add tomato quarters and boil 10 mins more. Season with a little fish sauce and sugar, serve.

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

