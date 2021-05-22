蒜茸粉絲蒸龍蝦

材料：

澳洲龍蝦 2隻 (每隻約14両)

粉絲 1小包 (放入凍水浸至軟身)

蒜茸 2湯匙

陳皮 少許

魚露 少許

糖 適量

鹽 適量

葱花 適量

做法：

1. 粉絲放入凍水浸至軟身；蒜頭切碎；陳皮浸軟後切絲；兩隻龍蝦身斬件洗淨後，備用。

2. 將蒜茸、陳皮絲、魚露、鹽及糖混合，灒入滾油撈勻，先加入一湯匙陳皮蒜茸與粉絲撈勻，然後鋪到碟上。

3. 再把龍蝦鋪在粉絲上，而餘下蒜茸也鋪到龍蝦肉上。以大火蒸約7-8分鐘；最後撒上葱花，淋上少許滾油即可。

Steamed Lobsters with Garlic and Glass Noodles

Ingredients:

Australian lobster 2 pcs (14 tael for each)

Glass noodles 1 small pack (soak in cold water till softened)

Minced garlic 2 tbsp

Dried tangerine peel little

Fish sauce little

Sugar some

Salt some

Chopped scallion some

Method:

1. Soak glass noodles in cold water till softened; mince garlic; soak dried tangerine peel till softened, finely shred; chop two lobsters’ bodies, rinse, set aside.

2. Mix minced garlic, dried tangerine peel shreds, fish sauce, salt and sugar, mix in boiling oil, add 1 tbsp of the mixture into the glass noodles, mix well, then place onto a dish.

3. Place lobsters over the glass noodles, add the remaining garlic mixture onto the lobster meat. Steam 7-8 mins in high heat, garnish with chopped scallion, drizzle a little boiling oil, serve.

