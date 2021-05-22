XO醬涼瓜炆排骨

材料：

腩排 8両

涼瓜 2條

XO醬 2-3湯匙

蒜 3粒

薑粒 少許

生粉 少許

蠔油 適量

生抽 適量

砂糖 適量

老抽 少許

做法：

1. 薑切粒；蒜切片；涼瓜洗淨切半去籽，再切成片。

2. 腩排切粒，用生抽、砂糖和生粉調味，備用。

3. 燒熱鑊下油，先爆香薑粒及蒜片，然後下排骨煎香，煎至油分出來，表面焦香，即可加入涼瓜炒一炒，以去除涼瓜的草青味，加入XO醬炒勻，XO醬可因應個人口味作調整份量。

4. 接着下八安士水，再加入蠔油及砂糖調味，蓋上蓋炆大約5-7分鐘左右。

5. 炆約7分鐘，加少許老抽調色，最後加入少許生粉水埋芡，即可上碟。

Braised Pork Ribs and Bitter Gourd in XO Sauce

Ingredients:

Pork loin ribs 8 taels

Bitter gourd 2 pcs

XO sauce 2-3 tbsp

Garlic 3 cloves

Diced ginger little

Corn starch little

Oyster sauce some

Soy sauce some

Sugar some

Dark soy sauce little

Method:

1. Dice ginger; slice garlic; rinse and half bitter gourds, remove the seeds, then cut into slices.

2. Dice pork loin ribs, marinate with soy sauce, sugar and corn starch, set aside.

3. Heat work, drizzle oil, sauté ginger and garlic until fragrant, then add the pork loin ribs, pan fry until the fat melts and the ribs brown, stir in the bitter gourd, sauté until its grassy odour disappears, add XO sauce to taste, mix well.

4. Pour 8 oz of water in, season with oyster sauce and sugar, braise 5-7 minutes with lid covered.

5. After braising for 7 mins, add dark soy sauce for colour, thicken the sauce with a little corn starch and water mixture, serve.

-----------------------------

