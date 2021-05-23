蘋果日報慈善基金
三餸一湯｜南瓜肉碎湯 Butternut squash and minced pork soup

35分鐘前

南瓜肉碎湯

材料：

南瓜150克

豬肉碎150克

白雪菇半包

芫荽2棵

薑2片

清湯1公升

鹽少許

醃料：

糖少許

鹽少許

胡椒粉少許

粟粉1茶匙

紹酒1茶匙

做法：

1. 豬肉碎加醃料拌勻。薑切絲，芫荽切碎，白雪菇切半。南瓜去籽，削皮切片。

2. 清湯煮滾，加豬肉碎，加南瓜和薑絲。蓋上，收中火煮10分鐘。

3. 開蓋加白雪菇煮一會，加鹽及芫荽拌勻。

Butternut squash and minced pork soup

Ingredients:

Butternut squash 150g

Minced pork 150g

White beech mushroom ½ pack

Coriander 2 bunch

Ginger 2 slices

Chicken broth 1L

Salt Little

Marinade:

Sugar Little

Salt Little

Pepper Little

Cornstarch 1 teaspoon

Shao Xing wine 1 teaspoon

Steps:

1. Marinate minced pork with marinade. Cut ginger in strips. Shred coriander. Cut white beech mushroom in half. Take out the seeds of squash. Peel and slice it.

2. Boil chicken broth. Put in minced pork, squash and ginger. Cover the lid and cook in mid-heat for 10 minutes.

3. Open the lid, add white beech mushroom and cook for a while, put in salt and coriander.

