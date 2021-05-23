欖菜菠菜炒雞柳

材料：

菠菜4棵

欖菜1湯匙

薑2片

雞柳2條

紹酒1湯匙

粟粉水少許

醃料：

糖少許

生抽1茶匙

粟粉1茶匙

米酒1茶匙

做法：

1. 雞肉切絲，加醃料拌勻。菠菜切根，再切段。切薑絲。

2. 燒熱油，爆香薑絲，加欖菜和雞肉同炒，加水1湯匙，加紹酒，炒至雞肉熟。

3. 加入一半菠菜同炒，待軟身再加餘下一半，加粟粉水收汁。

Sauteed spinach with chicken fillets and olive pickle

Ingredients:

Spinach 4 bunch

Olive pickle 1 Tablespoon

Ginger 2 slices

Chicken fillet 2 pcs

Shao Xing wine 1 Tablespoon

Cornstarch water Little

Marinade:

Sugar Little

Soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Cornstarch 1 teaspoon

Rice wine 1 teaspoon

Steps:

1. Cut chicken fillet in strips. Marinate it with marinade. Cut the root of spinach, then cut in pieces. Cut ginger in strips.

2. Heat the oil, stir fry ginger. Put in olive pickle, chicken and 1 Tablespoon of water. Put in Shao Xing wine, stir fry until chicken is done.

3. Put in half of spinach to stir fry, and put the rest of spinach. Thicken the sauce with cornstarch water.

