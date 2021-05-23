豉香尖椒炒肉絲

材料：

五花腩薄片200克

青尖椒7條

豆豉1茶匙

甘筍50克

蒜頭2瓣

調味：

紹酒 1湯匙

生抽1湯匙

糖少許

粟粉水少許

做法：

1. 甘筍切片，再切條。青尖椒切絲，蒜頭切碎，五花肉片分小片。

2. 燒熱油，爆香蒜頭。加豆豉、甘筍和五花腩片同炒。

3. 灒紹酒 ，加青尖椒，加生抽和糖調味，粟粉水收汁。

Sauteed green chili with pork belly and fermented soya beans

Ingredients:

Pork belly slice 200g

Green chili 7 pcs

Fermented soya beans 1 teaspoon

Carrot 50g

Garlic 2 cloves

Seasoning:

Shao Xing wine 1 Tablespoon

Soy sauce 1 Tablespoon

Sugar Little

Cornstarch water Little

Steps:

1. Slice carrot and cut in strips. Slice green chili. Shred garlic. Cut pork belly in small pieces.

2. Heat the oil, stir fry garlic, fermented soya bean and carrot. Stir fry with pork belly.

3. Put in Shao Xing wine, green chili, soy sauce and sugar. Thicken the sauce with cornstarch water.

