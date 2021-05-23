金蒜黑蒜蒸比目魚

材料：

蒜頭４瓣

葱２條

野山椒３隻

黑蒜1球

比目魚3塊

醃料：

鹽少許

胡椒粉少許

米酒1茶匙

做法：

1. 蒜頭切碎。小鍋中加油和蒜，小火加熱。切葱花。野山椒和黑蒜切碎。比目魚加醃料略醃。

2. 將魚放碟上，放上黑蒜、野山椒和炸金蒜，隔水蒸12分鐘。

3. 撒葱花，淋上滾熱蒜油，再淋上蒸魚豉油，再撒少許葱花。

Steamed sole with fried garlic and fermented black garlic

Ingredients:

Garlic 4 cloves

Green onion 2 pcs

Pickled chili 3 pcs

Fermented black garlic 1 pc

Sole 3 pcs

Marinade:

Salt Little

Pepper Little

Rice wine 1 teaspoon

Steps:

1. Shred garlic. Put oil and garlic in pot and cook in low heat. Shred green onion, pickled chili and fermented black garlic. Marinate sole with marinade.

2. Put the fish in steamed plate, then put on fermented black garlic, pickled chili and fried garlic. Steamed for 12 minutes.

3. Put green onion on sole. Pour in boiling garlic oil, then put on seasoned seafood soy sauce. Put on some more green onion.

