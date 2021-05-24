啤酒蒜香蒸排骨

材料：

啤酒50毫升

蒜頭 6瓣

排骨 300克

生抽 1茶匙

蠔油 1湯匙

糖 2茶匙

生粉 1茶匙

步驟：

1. 排骨印乾水分，將啤酒加入至排骨，浸30分鐘。

2. 蒜頭去皮、切碎。

3. 取出排骨，將生抽、蠔油、糖加入至排骨，攪拌均勻，醃30分鐘，加入生粉，攪拌均勻，將排骨擺上碟。

4. 燒熱米糠油，加入蒜頭炸3分鐘，將蒜頭加入排骨，以大火蒸20分鐘。

Steamed Pork Ribs with Beer and Garlic

Ingredients:

Beer 50ml

Garlic 6 slices

Pork ribs 300g

Soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Oyster sauce 1 tablespoon

Sugar 2 teaspoons

Cornstarch 1 teaspoon

Steps:

1. Wipe pork ribs with kitchen paper, put beer into pork ribs, soak for 30 mins.

2. Peel garlic and mince.

3. Take out pork ribs, put soy sauce, oyster sauce, sugar into pork ribs, mix well and marinate for 30 mins, then put in cornstarch, mix well. Put pork ribs on the plate.

4. Heat the rice bran oil, put in garlic and deep fry for 3 mins, then put garlic into pork ribs, steam for 20 mins with high heat.

----------------------------

蘋果App大升級 更簡潔更就手！了解更多（立即下載體驗）

-----------------------------

嚴選9大香港製造醬料，於「你的優惠」網上獨家發售，按此立即購買，齊撐Made in Hong Kong！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！