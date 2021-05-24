紅菜頭椰子番茄湯

材料：

紅菜頭 1個

印度椰子1個

番茄 2個

粟米 1條

腰果 200克

南北杏 30克

薑 50克

鹽 適量

步驟：

1. 腰果浸水；紅菜頭切去頭、尾、去皮、切件；印度椰子切件。

2. 番茄及粟米切件；薑切片。

3. 將薑、粟米、番茄、印度椰子、紅菜頭、腰果、南北杏，加入至滾水，蓋上蓋，轉小火煲2小時，最後加入適量鹽。

Tomato Soup with Beetroot and Coconut

Ingredients:

Beetroot 1 pc

Indian coconut 1 pc

Tomato 2 pcs

Corn 1 pc

Cashew nuts 200g

Apricot kernel 30g

Ginger 50g

Salt some

Steps:

1. Soak cashew nuts. Cut beetroot head and tail, then peel it. Cut beetroot and Indian coconut into pieces.

2. Cut tomato and corn into pieces. Slice ginger.

3. Put ginger, corn, tomato, Indian coconut, beetroot, cashew nuts, apricot kernel into boiling water, cover the lid and cook for 2 hours with low heat, finally put in some salt.

----------------------------

蘋果App大升級 更簡潔更就手！了解更多（立即下載體驗）

-----------------------------

嚴選9大香港製造醬料，於「你的優惠」網上獨家發售，按此立即購買，齊撐Made in Hong Kong！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！