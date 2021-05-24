蘋果日報慈善基金
三餸一湯｜紅菜頭椰子番茄湯 Tomato Soup with Beetroot and Coconut

1小時前

紅菜頭椰子番茄湯

材料：

紅菜頭 1個

印度椰子1個

番茄 2個

粟米 1條

腰果 200克

南北杏 30克

薑 50克

鹽 適量

步驟：

1. 腰果浸水；紅菜頭切去頭、尾、去皮、切件；印度椰子切件。

2. 番茄及粟米切件；薑切片。

3. 將薑、粟米、番茄、印度椰子、紅菜頭、腰果、南北杏，加入至滾水，蓋上蓋，轉小火煲2小時，最後加入適量鹽。

Tomato Soup with Beetroot and Coconut

Ingredients:

Beetroot 1 pc

Indian coconut 1 pc

Tomato 2 pcs

Corn 1 pc

Cashew nuts 200g

Apricot kernel 30g

Ginger 50g

Salt some

Steps:

1. Soak cashew nuts. Cut beetroot head and tail, then peel it. Cut beetroot and Indian coconut into pieces.

2. Cut tomato and corn into pieces. Slice ginger.

3. Put ginger, corn, tomato, Indian coconut, beetroot, cashew nuts, apricot kernel into boiling water, cover the lid and cook for 2 hours with low heat, finally put in some salt.

