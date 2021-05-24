豆角炒百頁豆腐

材料：

豆角 150克

百頁豆腐 1/3盒

蒜頭 4瓣

沙茶醬 1湯匙

生抽 1茶匙

糖 2茶匙

鹽 1茶匙

米糠油 2湯匙

步驟：

1. 豆角去頭、尾、切粒；百頁豆腐切粒；蒜頭去皮、切碎。

2. 將沙茶醬、生抽、糖、少許水混合，攪拌均勻，成為醬汁。

3. 將豆角、鹽加入滾水，煮1分鐘，取出。

4. 燒熱米糠油，加入蒜頭、百頁豆腐，炒至金黃色，加入豆角，炒至均勻，再加入醬汁，炒至均勻。

Stir fried Long Bean with Shutter Bean Curd

Ingredients:

Long bean 150g

Shutter bean curd 1/3 box

Garlic 4 slices

Satay sauce 1 tablespoon

Soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Sugar 2 teaspoons

Salt 1 teaspoon

Rice bran oil 2 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Cut long bean head and tail then dice. Dice shutter bean curd. Peel garlic and mince.

2. Mix satay sauce, soy sauce, sugar, a little water, mix well as sauce.

3. Put long bean and salt into boiling water, cook for 1 min and take out.

4. Heat the rice bran oil, put in garlic, shutter bean curd, stir fry until golden brown, put in long bean and stir fry until mix well, then put in the sauce, stir fry until mix well.

----------------------------





