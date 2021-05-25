帶子蒸蛋

蛋4隻

帶子100克

芫荽1束

清湯（蛋液同量）

醃料：

胡椒粉少許

鹽少許

粟粉少許

紹酒1茶匙

做法：

1. 帶子切半，加醃料略醃。打蛋，加同等份量清湯打勻。

2. 把蒸碟預先加熱，先放入半份帶子，蛋液過篩加入蒸碟，包上耐熱保鮮紙，隔水中火蒸12分鐘。

3. 打開保鮮紙，鋪上餘下的帶子，再包上保鮮紙，中火再蒸4分鐘。撕走保鮮紙，放上芫荽裝飾。

Steamed eggs with scallops

Ingredients:

Egg 4 pcs

Scallop 100g

Coriander 1 bunch

Chicken broth ( Same weight of eggs)

Marinade:

Pepper Little

Salt Little

Cornstarch Little

Shao Xing wine 1 teaspoon

Steps:

1. Cut scallop in half, marinate with marinade. Beat the egg. Put in same portion of chicken broth.

2. Pre-heat the plate. Put in half of scallop first. Sieve the egg and put in plate. Seal with heat resistant plastic wrap. Steam for 12 minutes in mid-heat.

3. Open the plastic wrap, put on the rest of scallop. Wrap the plate again and steam in mid-heat for 4 minutes. Take out plastic wrap and put on coriander.

