帶子蒸蛋
蛋4隻
帶子100克
芫荽1束
清湯（蛋液同量）
醃料：
胡椒粉少許
鹽少許
粟粉少許
紹酒1茶匙
做法：
1. 帶子切半，加醃料略醃。打蛋，加同等份量清湯打勻。
2. 把蒸碟預先加熱，先放入半份帶子，蛋液過篩加入蒸碟，包上耐熱保鮮紙，隔水中火蒸12分鐘。
3. 打開保鮮紙，鋪上餘下的帶子，再包上保鮮紙，中火再蒸4分鐘。撕走保鮮紙，放上芫荽裝飾。
Steamed eggs with scallops
Ingredients:
Egg 4 pcs
Scallop 100g
Coriander 1 bunch
Chicken broth ( Same weight of eggs)
Marinade:
Pepper Little
Salt Little
Cornstarch Little
Shao Xing wine 1 teaspoon
Steps:
1. Cut scallop in half, marinate with marinade. Beat the egg. Put in same portion of chicken broth.
2. Pre-heat the plate. Put in half of scallop first. Sieve the egg and put in plate. Seal with heat resistant plastic wrap. Steam for 12 minutes in mid-heat.
3. Open the plastic wrap, put on the rest of scallop. Wrap the plate again and steam in mid-heat for 4 minutes. Take out plastic wrap and put on coriander.
-----------------------------
-----------------------------
嚴選9大香港製造醬料，於「你的優惠」網上獨家發售，按此立即購買，齊撐Made in Hong Kong！
-----------------------------
工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！