泡菜豆腐煮魚

材料：

板豆腐220克

泡菜80克

鱈魚塊1片

葱2條

辣椒1隻

蒜頭2瓣

芝麻1茶匙

清湯1杯

調味：

茄醬1湯匙

韓式辣醬1湯匙

糖少許

生抽1茶匙

醃料：

糖少許

鹽少許

胡椒粉少許

粟粉1茶匙

紹酒1茶匙

麻油少許

做法：

1. 切蒜片，切葱花，紅椒切粒。板豆腐抹乾水，切件。魚切半，再切件，加入醃料。

2. 燒熱油，大火煎豆腐，反轉煎另一面，先盛起。原鑊煎蒜片和辣椒，加入泡菜炒香。

3. 加入清湯1杯，下茄醬和韓式辣醬拌勻。加入魚肉和豆腐，蓋上煮3分鐘，加糖和生抽炒勻。撒葱花和芝麻。

Braised tofu and fish with Kimchi

Ingredients:

Hard tofu 220g

Kimchi 80g

Cod fillet 1 pc

Green onion 2 pcs

Chili 1 pc

Garlic 2 cloves

Sesame 1 teaspoon

Chicken broth 1 cup

Seasoning:

Ketchup 1 Tablespoon

Korean chili paste 1 Tablespoon

Sugar Little

Soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Marinade:

Sugar Little

Salt Little

Pepper Little

Cornstarch 1 teaspoon

Shao Xing wine 1 teaspoon

Sesame oil Little

Steps:

1. Slice garlic, shred green onion. Dice chili. Wipe dry the hard tofu and cut in pieces. Cut fish fillet in half, slice it. Marinate fish with marinade.

2. Heat the oil, pan fry tofu in high heat, turn to another side. Pick it up. Pan fry garlic and chili, then put in Kimchi and stir fry.

3. Put in 1 cup of chicken broth. Put in Ketchup, Korean chili paste, stir well. Put in fish and tofu. Cover the lid and cook for 3 minutes. Put in sugar and soy sauce. Put in green onion and sesame.

