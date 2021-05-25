蓮藕肉丸湯

材料：

蓮藕250克

雞肉碎150克

菜脯碎1湯匙

甘筍40克

葱2條

粟粉3湯匙

清湯1公升

鹽少許

醃料：

糖少許

鹽少許

胡椒粉少許

紹酒1茶匙

生抽1茶匙

做法：

1. 切葱花，甘筍削皮，切片。蓮藕削皮，切4塊薄片，對切；餘下蓮藕切大塊，加入攪拌器，也加入甘筍，攪碎。

2. 大碗加入雞肉碎、菜脯碎和蓮藕甘筍碎，先加入粟粉2湯匙拌勻，加醃料，再加粟粉1湯匙。

3. 清湯煮滾收中細火，雞肉搓成球，放入湯中浸熟，加入蓮藕片，蓋上煮5分鐘，加鹽和葱花。

Lotus root and meatballs soup

Ingredients:

Lotus root 250g

Minced chicken 150g

Dried radish 1 Tablespoon

Carrot 40g

Green onion 2 pcs

Cornstarch 3 Tablespoons

Chicken broth 1L

Salt Little

Marinade:

Sugar Little

Salt Little

Pepper Little

Shao Xing wine 1 teaspoon

Soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Steps:

1. Shred green onion. Peel carrot, slice it. Peel lotus root, slice 4 pieces and cut in half. Chop the rest of lotus root and put in blender. Put in carrot and blend it.

2. Put minced chicken, dried radish, lotus root and carrot in large mixing bowl. Then put in 2 Tablespoons of cornstarch, mix well. Put in marinade and 1 Tablespoon of cornstarch.

3. Boil chicken broth and turn to mid-low heat. Roll the chicken meatball. Put meatball and lotus root in soup. Cover the lid and cook for 5 minutes. Put in salt and green onion.

