韭菜花黑蒜炒五花片

材料：

韭菜花80克

黑蒜1球

辣椒1隻

蒜頭1瓣

五花腩片220克

調味：

生抽1湯匙

五仁麻辣醬1湯匙

老抽1茶匙

粟粉水少許

做法：

1. 蒜頭和辣椒切碎，韭菜花切底部，切段。取出黑蒜肉，切粒。五花腩片分四份。

2. 燒熱油，爆香蒜頭和黑蒜，加入五花腩片同炒，加入生抽、五仁麻辣醬和老抽。

3. 加入韭菜花和辣椒炒勻，粟粉水收汁。

Sauteed pork belly and Chinese chives with fermented black garlic

Ingredients:

Chinese chives 80g

Fermented black garlic 1 pc

Chili 1 pc

Garlic 1 clove

Pork belly slice 220g

Seasoning :

Soy sauce 1 Tablespoon

Spicy five seeds sauce 1 Tablespoon

Dark soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Cornstarch water Little

Steps:

1. Shred garlic and chili. Cut base of Chinese chives, cut in pieces. Dice fermented black garlic. Cut pork belly slice into 4 parts.

2. Heat the oil, stir fry garlic and fermented black garlic. Stir fry with pork belly slice. Put in soy sauce, spicy five seeds sauce and dark soy sauce.

3. Put in Chinese chives and chili. Thicken the sauce with cornstarch water.

