鮮乾淮山煲瘦肉湯

材料：

鮮淮山 1條

乾淮山 100克

紅蘿蔔 1條

南北杏 30克

瘦肉 300克

鹽 適量

步驟‌：

1. 乾淮山浸水；鮮淮山去皮、切件；紅蘿蔔去皮、切件。

2. 瘦肉切件、汆水、洗淨。

3. 將瘦肉、紅蘿蔔、南北杏、鮮淮山、乾淮山加入至滾水，蓋上蓋，轉小火煲2小時，最後加入適量鹽。

Pork Lean Soup with Fresh and Dried Common Yam

Ingredients:

Fresh common yam 1 pc

Dried common yam 100g

Carrot 1 pc

Apricot kernel 30g

Pork lean 300g

Salt some

Steps:

1. Soak dried common yam. Peel fresh common yam and cut into pieces. Peel carrot and cut into pieces.

2. Cut pork lean into pieces, blanch and wash pork lean.

3. Put pork lean, carrot, apricot kernel, fresh common yam, dried common yam into boiling water, cover the lid, cook for 2 hours with low heat, finally put in some salt.

-----------------------------

蘋果App大升級 更簡潔更就手！了解更多（立即下載體驗）

-----------------------------

嚴選9大香港製造醬料，於「你的優惠」網上獨家發售，按此立即購買，齊撐Made in Hong Kong！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！