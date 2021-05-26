孜然羊肉青瓜卷

材料：

羊肉片 1盒

青瓜 1條

孜然粉 2湯匙

生抽 1/2湯匙

糖 1湯匙

米酒 1湯匙

米糠油 1湯匙

步驟‌：

1. 青瓜刨成絲，將青瓜絲加入至羊肉片，捲起。

2. 燒熱米糠油，加入羊肉青瓜卷，灑上孜然粉，煎至全熟，取出。

3. 原鑊燒熱，加入生抽、米酒、糖，攪拌均勻成醬汁，再取出。

4. 將羊肉青瓜卷擺上碟，淋上醬汁。

Pan fried Sliced Lamb Cucumber Roll with Cumin Seed Powder

Ingredients:

Sliced lamb 1 box

Cucumber 1 pc

Cumin seed powder 2 tablespoons

Soy sauce 1/2 tablespoon

Sugar 1 tablespoon

Rice wine 1 tablespoon

Rice bran oil 1 tablespoon

Steps:

1. Shred cucumber, put shredded cucumber into sliced lamb and roll up.

2. Heat the rice bran oil, put in sliced lamb cucumber roll, add cumin seed powder on top, pan fry until cooked and take out.

3. Heat the same pan and put in soy sauce, rice wine, sugar and mix well as sauce, then take out.

4. Put sliced lamb cucumber roll on the plate, finally pour in the sauce.

