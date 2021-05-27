韭菜花蝦滑

材料：

韭菜花80克

蝦滑120克

洋葱半個

蒜頭2瓣

辣椒1隻

水1湯匙

調味：

紹酒1湯匙

蠔油1茶匙

黑椒半茶匙

做法：

1. 韭菜花切去底部，再切段。洋葱和紅椒切絲，蒜頭切碎。

2. 燒熱油，放入蝦滑，按扁。翻轉煎另一面至熟，取出蝦餅切條。

3. 燒熱油，爆香洋葱和蒜頭，灒紹酒，蝦餅回鑊，加入韭菜花，加水1湯匙，加蠔油和黑椒，加辣椒炒勻。

Sauteed shrimp cakes with Chinese chives

Ingredients:

Chinese chives 80g

Minced shrimp 120g

Onion 1/2 pc

Garlic 2 cloves

Chili 1 pc

Water 1 Tablespoon

Seasoning :

Shao Xing wine 1 Tablespoon

Oyster sauce 1 teaspoon

Black pepper 1/2 teaspoon

Steps:

1. Cut the base of Chinese chives, cut in sections. Cut onion and chili in strips. Shred garlic.

2. Heat the oil, put in minced shrimp and press it. Pan fry another side. Cut shrimp cake in strips.

3. Heat the oil, stir fry onion, garlic. Put in Shao Xing wine and shrimp cake in pan. Put in Chinese chives. Put in water, oyster sauce, black pepper. Put in chili and stir fry.

