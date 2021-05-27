蘋果日報慈善基金
三餸一湯｜雜菜雞蓉湯 Mixed vegetables and chicken soup

56分鐘前

雜菜雞蓉湯

材料：

番茄2個

薯仔1個

椰菜100克

雞肉碎80克

洋葱半個

清湯1公升

香草 少許

調味：

鹽少許

糖少許

茄汁2湯匙

做法：

1. 洋葱切絲，椰菜和番茄切塊。薯仔削皮，切塊。

2. 燒熱油，爆香洋葱和番茄，加入香草和清湯。

3. 加入薯仔、雞肉碎和椰菜，加入茄汁。蓋上收中細火煮20分鐘。開蓋，加鹽和糖調味。

Mixed vegetables and chicken soup

Ingredients:

Tomato 2 pcs

Potato 1 pc

Cabbage 100g

Minced chicken 80g

Onion 1/2 pc

Chicken broth 1L

Mixed herbs little

Seasoning :

Salt Little

Sugar Little

Ketchup 2 Tablespoons

Steps:

1. Cut onion in strips. Cut cabbage and tomato in chunks. Peel potato and cut it in chunks.

2. Heat the oil, stir fry onion and tomato. Put in mixed herbs and chicken broth.

3. Put in potato, minced chicken, cabbage and ketchup. Cover the lid and cook in mid- low heat for 20 minutes. Put in salt and sugar.

