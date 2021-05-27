舞茸菇煮魚

材料：

日本油豆腐皮1片

芫荽2條

薑1小塊

粉絲1紮

鱈魚柳1塊

舞茸菇1塊

清湯半杯

調味：

蠔油1茶匙

老抽半茶匙

鹽少許

糖少許

醃料：

蒜鹽半茶匙

粟粉1茶匙

紹酒1湯匙

做法：

1. 舞茸和粉絲浸水，粉絲切半。腐皮切條，切芫荽碎和薑絲。舞茸切小塊。魚肉切塊，加醃料略醃。

2. 燒熱油，爆薑絲，加入魚塊和舞茸連浸菇水。加入腐皮和粉絲，再加入清湯。

3. 下蠔油和老抽，蓋上煮3分鐘。加鹽、糖和芫荽。

Braised fish with Maitake mushrooms

Ingredients:

Fried beancurd sheet 1 pc

Coriander 2 pcs

Ginger 1 pc

Vermicelli 1 pack

Cod fillet 1 pc

Maitake mushroom 1 pc

Chicken broth 1/2 cup

Seasoning :

Oyster sauce 1 teaspoon

Dark soy sauce 1/2 teaspoon

Salt Little

Sugar Little

Ｍarinade:

Garlic salt 1/2 teaspoon

Cornstarch 1 teaspoon

Shao Xing wine 1 Tablespoon

Steps:

1. Soak Maitake mushroom. Soak vermicelli and cut it in half. Cut beancurd sheet in strips. Shred coriander and ginger. Cut Maitake and fish in pieces. Marinate fish with garlic salt, cornstarch and Shao Xing wine.

2. Heat the oil, stir fry ginger and put in fish. Put in Maitake with water, beancurd sheet, vermicelli and chicken broth.

3. Put in oyster sauce and dark soy sauce. Cover the lid and cook for 3 minutes. Put in salt and sugar. Put in coriander.

