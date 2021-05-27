蘋果日報慈善基金
三餸一湯｜燒汁油豆腐皮卷 Beancurd sheet roll with teriyaki sauce

56分鐘前

燒汁油豆腐皮卷

材料：

日本油豆腐皮2片

芫荽3條

五花腩6片

芝士2片

燒汁2湯匙

水1湯匙

芝麻少許（裝飾用）

做法：

1. 用麵棒壓扁豆腐皮，剪開攤平。每片芝士分開一半，鋪在豆腐皮上，再鋪上芫荽和五花腩片。捲起，用竹籤固定。

2. 燒熱油，放入腐皮卷去煎。兩面輪住煎，煎約兩分鐘。

3. 倒入燒汁加水，兩面翻轉。蓋上，煮至收汁。取出竹籤，切件。撒上芝麻裝飾。

Beancurd sheet roll with teriyaki sauce

Ingredients:

Fried beancurd sheet 2 pcs

Coriander 3 pcs

Pork belly slice 6 pcs

Cheese 2 slices

Teriyaki sauce 2 Tablespoons

Water 1 Tablespoon

Sesame Little ( decoration use)

Steps:

1. Roll beancurd sheet, cut it and spread it flat. Put cheese slice on beancurd sheet, then put on coriander and pork belly slice. Roll it and fix with bamboo skewer.

2. Heat the oil, put in beancurd roll. Pan fry the both two sides for 2 minutes.

3. Put in teriyaki sauce with water, turn the both two sides. Cover the lid, cook until the sauce is absorbed. Take out bamboo skewer, cut in pieces. Put some sesame for decoration.

