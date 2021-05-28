辣炒豆角杏鮑菇粒粒
材料：
豆角 200克
杏鮑菇 1隻
魚露 1茶匙
泰式脆辣蝦 1湯匙
糖 1湯匙
鹽 1茶匙
油 1湯匙
米糠油 3湯匙
步驟：
1. 豆角切走頭、尾、切粒；杏鮑菇切粒。
2. 將豆角、鹽、油加入至滾水，煮1分鐘，取出。
3. 燒熱米糠油，加入杏鮑菇，炒5分鐘。
4. 加入豆角，炒至均勻，再加入魚露、泰式脆辣蝦、糖，炒至均勻。
Stir fried Diced Long Bean and King Oyster Mushroom with Spicy Sauce
Ingredients:
Long bean 200g
King oyster mushroom 1 pc
Fish sauce 1 teaspoon
Thai style spicy crispy shrimps 1 tablespoon
Sugar 1 tablespoon
Salt 1 teaspoon
Oil 1 tablespoon
Rice bran oil 3 tablespoons
Steps:
1. Cut long bean head and tail, then dice. Dice king oyster mushroom.
2. Put long bean, salt and oil into boiling water, cook for 1 min and take out.
3. Heat the rice bran oil, put in king oyster mushroom, stir fry for 5 mins.
4. Put in long bean, stir fry until mix well, then put in fish sauce, Thai style spicy crispy shrimps, sugar, stir fry until mix well.
-----------------------------
-----------------------------
嚴選9大香港製造醬料，於「你的優惠」網上獨家發售，按此立即購買，齊撐Made in Hong Kong！
-----------------------------
工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！