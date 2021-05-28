辣炒豆角杏鮑菇粒粒

材料：

豆角 200克

杏鮑菇 1隻

魚露 1茶匙

泰式脆辣蝦 1湯匙

糖 1湯匙

鹽 1茶匙

油 1湯匙

米糠油 3湯匙

步驟：

1. 豆角切走頭、尾、切粒；杏鮑菇切粒。

2. 將豆角、鹽、油加入至滾水，煮1分鐘，取出。

3. 燒熱米糠油，加入杏鮑菇，炒5分鐘。

4. 加入豆角，炒至均勻，再加入魚露、泰式脆辣蝦、糖，炒至均勻。

Stir fried Diced Long Bean and King Oyster Mushroom with Spicy Sauce

Ingredients:

Long bean 200g

King oyster mushroom 1 pc

Fish sauce 1 teaspoon

Thai style spicy crispy shrimps 1 tablespoon

Sugar 1 tablespoon

Salt 1 teaspoon

Oil 1 tablespoon

Rice bran oil 3 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Cut long bean head and tail, then dice. Dice king oyster mushroom.

2. Put long bean, salt and oil into boiling water, cook for 1 min and take out.

3. Heat the rice bran oil, put in king oyster mushroom, stir fry for 5 mins.

4. Put in long bean, stir fry until mix well, then put in fish sauce, Thai style spicy crispy shrimps, sugar, stir fry until mix well.

-----------------------------

