炸軟殼蟹配魚露汁

材料：

軟殼蟹4隻

牛奶 200毫升

青檸 1個

糖 1湯匙

魚露 1湯匙

辣椒 1隻

蒜頭 2瓣

麵粉 100克

水 30毫升

番薯粉 3湯匙

米糠油 300毫升

步驟‌：

1. 軟殼蟹對切，將軟殼蟹浸入牛奶。

2. 青檸對切、榨汁；辣椒切粒；蒜頭去皮、切碎。

3. 將青檸汁、糖、魚露、辣椒、蒜頭混合，攪拌均勻，成為醬汁。

4. 將麵粉、水混合，攪拌均勻，將軟殼蟹加入，再撲上番薯粉。

5. 燒熱米糠油，以中火炸軟殼蟹8分鐘，取出，瀝乾油分。

6. 將軟殼蟹擺上碟，配以醬汁享用。

Deep fried Soft Shell Crab with Fish Sauce

Ingredients:

Soft shell crab 4 pcs

Milk 200ml

Lime 1 pc

Sugar 1 tablespoon

Fish sauce 1 tablespoon

Hot pepper 1 pc

Garlic 2 slices

Flour 100g

Water 30ml

Sweet potato flour 3 tablespoons

Rice bran oil 300ml

Steps:

1. Cut soft shell crab, put soft shell crab into milk.

2. Cut lime into two pieces and squeeze. Dice hot pepper. Peel garlic and mince.

3. Mix lime juice, sugar, fish sauce, hot pepper and garlic, mix well as sauce.

4. Mix flour and water, then mix well, put in soft shell crab, then put in sweet potato flour.

5. Heat the rice bran oil, deep fry soft shell crab for 8 mins with mid-heat, take out and drain oil.

6. Put in soft shell crab on the plate, enjoy with the sauce.

