喼汁牛仔骨

材料：

牛仔骨3片

生抽 1湯匙

紹興酒1湯匙

糖 1湯匙

油 1湯匙

喼汁 3湯匙

生粉 3湯匙

米糠油 2湯匙

步驟：

1. 牛仔骨印乾水分、切件，將生粉加入至牛仔骨，用手攪拌均勻。

2. 將生抽、紹興酒、糖加入至牛仔骨，醃30分鐘，加入油，攪拌均勻。

3. 燒熱米糠油，加入牛仔骨煎至金黃色，再加入喼汁，炒至均勻。

Pan fried Beef Short Ribs with Worcestershire Sauce

Ingredients:

Beef short ribs 3 slices

Soy sauce 1 tablespoon

Shao xing wine 1 tablespoon

Sugar 1 tablespoon

Oil 1 tablespoon

Worcestershire sauce 3 tablespoons

Cornstarch 3 tablespoons

Rice bran oil 2 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Wipe beef short ribs with kitchen paper, cut into pieces, put cornstarch into beef short ribs and mix well by hand.

2. Put soy sauce, Shao xing wine, sugar into beef short ribs, marinate for 30 mins, then put in oil and mix well.

3. Heat the rice bran oil, put in beef short ribs, pan fry until golden brown, put in Worcestershire sauce, stir fry until mix well.

